First Trust Advisors LP Buys 53,022 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,022 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $73,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in SAP by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 202,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in SAP by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.67.

SAP Trading Down 2.6 %

SAP opened at $250.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $307.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.33, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.66 and its 200-day moving average is $255.78. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $176.14 and a 1-year high of $293.70.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.5423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.11%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

