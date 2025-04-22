Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 89,788 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,545,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,788 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.71% of Plexus worth $241,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth $3,942,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Plexus by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 5,643.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,906,206.72. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $496,814.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,775.14. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,930. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Plexus Price Performance

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $121.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.52. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $93.58 and a 1 year high of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

