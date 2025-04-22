Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,986,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 290,951 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.47% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $253,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of TPH stock opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

