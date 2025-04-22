Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $90.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $67,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,636. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $3,935,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,623.60. This trade represents a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,888 shares of company stock worth $4,310,043. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Primoris Services by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primoris Services by 3,552.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.43. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.17. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $90.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

