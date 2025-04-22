NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,849,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,095 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of NiSource worth $67,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 878,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,977,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in NiSource by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 171,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 499.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares during the period. Finally, Finward Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $1,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NiSource news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $219,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,339.36. The trade was a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.14%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

