Forum Financial Management LP Sells 3,597 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,591 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,094,786 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 473,542 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 84,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,529 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 92,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SD opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $345.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.66.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $38.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.27 million. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

