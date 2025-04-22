Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 831,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,933 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $260,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,996.09. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $387.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $315.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $245.04 and a 12-month high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -368.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.