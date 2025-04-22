United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE SHG opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. Analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.