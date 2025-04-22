NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 11,241.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,170 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 41,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSST stock opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

