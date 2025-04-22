AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,262 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,136,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in AutoNation by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,814,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,312,000 after purchasing an additional 203,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,682,000 after purchasing an additional 160,794 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,836,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.29.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN stock opened at $163.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.74. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $198.50.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. On average, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

