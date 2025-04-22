NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Family CFO Inc grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQI opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

