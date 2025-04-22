Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth $16,828,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price objective on HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. On average, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 243.90%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

