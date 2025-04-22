Walleye Capital LLC Invests $729,000 in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 619.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Williams Trading set a $16.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Crescent Energy stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.88. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.57%.

Insider Activity at Crescent Energy

In other news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $29,221,844.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Duginski purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,045.99. The trade was a 8.35 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,932 shares of company stock valued at $263,219. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Featured Articles

