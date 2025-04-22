Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 3,065 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $115.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HQY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,820.30. The trade was a 13.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,381 shares of company stock worth $1,781,432. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

