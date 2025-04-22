Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,905 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $14,508,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -369.66 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

