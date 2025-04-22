MML Investors Services LLC Has $16.81 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $16,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.38. The company has a market cap of $207.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

