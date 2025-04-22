Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 48,340 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $20,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 44,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

