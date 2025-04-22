MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,564 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 2.93% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $19,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGEB. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,400,000 after buying an additional 152,298 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 835,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after acquiring an additional 248,604 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 503,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 36,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,183,000.

IGEB stock opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $46.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1843 per share. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

