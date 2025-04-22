MML Investors Services LLC Has $17.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.13% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $17,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $248.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.54. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $300.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

