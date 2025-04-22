MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.07% of IQVIA worth $25,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in IQVIA by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $141.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.97 and a fifty-two week high of $252.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.79.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.50.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

