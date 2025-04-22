MML Investors Services LLC Has $18.94 Million Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,717 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $18,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,838,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,813,000 after acquiring an additional 902,912 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,154,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,783,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,928,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,114,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after acquiring an additional 345,433 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $52.78.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.