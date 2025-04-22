MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 7,913 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 6.02% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF worth $21,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,523,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,330,000 after acquiring an additional 751,548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after purchasing an additional 107,513 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,388,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 248,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after buying an additional 95,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 242,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 31,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

PSFF opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $406.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $30.12.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.