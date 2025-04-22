MML Investors Services LLC Buys 7,112 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $85.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.