Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 773,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,175,000 after acquiring an additional 298,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Moderna by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 73,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.23. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $170.47.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

