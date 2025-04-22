Freedom Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,856 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,743,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,145,000 after buying an additional 816,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,735,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,329,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,383,000 after acquiring an additional 35,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $17,458,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,850 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $120,897.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 77,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,822.60. The trade was a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $1,013,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,037.60. The trade was a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,381 shares of company stock worth $1,608,243 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.85. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. Research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRSP shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

