Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $400,000 Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

ILF stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

