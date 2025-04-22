Freedom Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,154 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 68.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Argan by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 21,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,141,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Argan by 51.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Argan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Argan news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $725,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,264.88. The trade was a 30.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Argan Trading Down 11.1 %

NYSE AGX opened at $129.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.45. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $191.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.87.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Argan had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

