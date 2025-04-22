Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jefferies Financial Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $82.68. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.