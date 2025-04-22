Short Interest in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Rises By 23.4%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,100 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 463,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Moleculin Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

About Moleculin Biotech

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

