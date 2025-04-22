Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in March

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,542,900 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 6,967,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,186.5 days.
Santos Stock Performance
Shares of Santos stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. Santos has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23.
About Santos
