Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in March

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,542,900 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 6,967,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,186.5 days.

Santos Stock Performance

Shares of Santos stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. Santos has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23.

Get Santos alerts:

About Santos

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.