Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,100 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 462,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLOW. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics
Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $544.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17.
Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 50.43%.
About Douglas Dynamics
Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.
