Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Update

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.0 days.

Wacker Neuson Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WKRCF opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

