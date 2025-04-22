Freedom Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.05. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $409.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

