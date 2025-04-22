United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,999,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $357.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.67.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.78, for a total value of $3,121,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,437,712.18. This trade represents a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,424. This represents a 22.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $27,322,440. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $284.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.12. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $233.28 and a 1-year high of $417.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.