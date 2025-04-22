Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,227,000 after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth about $2,194,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,557,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective (down previously from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.92.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS stock opened at $156.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.38. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.99 and a 12-month high of $243.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

