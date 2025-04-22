Freedom Investment Management Inc. Acquires 104 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,892,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,254,000 after buying an additional 129,560 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,911,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 563,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,651,000 after acquiring an additional 70,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 152,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after acquiring an additional 48,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TM shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $174.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $235.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $235.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.76.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

