Forum Financial Management LP Sells 684 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.