Freedom Investment Management Inc. Invests $327,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. Mizuho dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.20.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $472,960. This represents a 6.68 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $133.46 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $206.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.13 and a 200 day moving average of $169.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 130.21%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

