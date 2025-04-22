GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases 2,414 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,291,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,338,000 after purchasing an additional 180,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,559,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,008,000 after buying an additional 977,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,452,000 after buying an additional 54,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,088,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,509,000 after acquiring an additional 685,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 241,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.69.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,107. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. The trade was a 12.95 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FMC opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.50. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $68.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

