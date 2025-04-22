GeoWealth Management LLC Makes New $471,000 Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XONE. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.62. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $49.98.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

