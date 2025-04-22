Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $144.43 and traded as low as $131.56. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $132.57, with a volume of 6,455,928 shares traded.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $828,123,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,282,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,371,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,228,000 after acquiring an additional 860,157 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19,033.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 644,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,598,000 after acquiring an additional 640,658 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,445,000.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

