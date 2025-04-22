Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.51 ($0.07). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.08), with a volume of 277,174 shares changing hands.

Allergy Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of £294.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.78, a P/E/G ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 835.48.

Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.23) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Allergy Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.59% and a negative net margin of 72.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allergy Therapeutics plc will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy Therapeutics is an international commercial biotechnology company focussed on the treatment and diagnosis of allergic disorders, including aluminium free immunotherapy vaccines that have the potential to cure disease. The Group sells proprietary and third party products from its subsidiaries in nine major European countries and via distribution agreements in an additional ten countries.

