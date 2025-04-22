Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.41 and traded as low as $11.61. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 192,759 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Cooper-Standard Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $206.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22).

In other news, Director David John Mastrocola bought 3,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $45,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,726.05. This represents a 36.97 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter worth $74,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 420,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 76,744 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 2,218.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

