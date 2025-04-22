Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.87 and traded as low as $9.17. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 41,109 shares changing hands.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

