Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.66 and traded as high as $59.25. Gravity shares last traded at $58.63, with a volume of 9,470 shares.

Gravity Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $407.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Gravity alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gravity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Gravity by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Gravity during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in Gravity by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.