Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC)'s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.74 and traded as low as $39.60. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 306 shares trading hands.

Q.E.P. Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $133.69 million, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of -0.70.

Q.E.P. Company Profile

Q.E.P. Co, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers and leveling systems; suction cups; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; scarpers and blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety products; underlayment products; installation kits; and cement boards tools.

