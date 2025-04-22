Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.74 and traded as low as $39.60. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 306 shares trading hands.
Q.E.P. Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $133.69 million, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of -0.70.
Q.E.P. Company Profile
Q.E.P. Co, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers and leveling systems; suction cups; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; scarpers and blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety products; underlayment products; installation kits; and cement boards tools.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Q.E.P.
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Q.E.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q.E.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.