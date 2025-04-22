Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.51 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.23). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 17.36 ($0.23), with a volume of 164,060 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 23.50 ($0.31) price target on shares of Corero Network Security in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.51. The company has a market cap of £111.28 million, a PE ratio of 137.84 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, insider Carl Herberger acquired 246,095 shares of Corero Network Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,531 ($20.49) per share, for a total transaction of £3,767,714.45 ($5,041,769.64). Insiders own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting.

