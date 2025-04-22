iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Stock Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and traded as high as $45.73. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 31,033 shares changing hands.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 8.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $584.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,136,000.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

