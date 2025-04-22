GeoWealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 107.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $70.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.43.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,116 shares of company stock worth $1,434,818. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

