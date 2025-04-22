GeoWealth Management LLC Has $435,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after purchasing an additional 62,195 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after acquiring an additional 981,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 188,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.17.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

